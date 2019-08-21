10 apps where Indians spent the most in 2018: Tinder takes 2nd spot, find out which is No 1

Here is a list of the top 10 mobile apps based on the revenue generated by them in 2018, according to the Digital India 2019 report. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Rank 10 | Starmaker Karaoke - A free karaoke app that lets you sing your own cover of top songs from a massive catalog. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Rank 9 | LinkedIn - An employment-oriented service designed for professionals to connect. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Rank 8 | Udemy - Leading e-learning platform catering to professionals and students. (Image: PTI) 4/10 Rank 7 | LivU - App to meet and video chat with strangers. (Image: LivU) 5/10 Rank 6 | Bigo Live - Live video streaming network offering a variety of services. (Image: Google Play) 6/10 Rank 5 | Sing! by Smule - A mix between a karaoke app and a musical video game, the app allows users to get together and create music. (Image: Google Play) 7/10 Rank 4 |Hotstar - One of India's leading over-the-top video streaming service. (Image: Hotstar) 8/10 Rank 3|Google Drive - Storage and synchronisation service developed by Google. (Image: Google) 9/10 Rank 2| Tinder - Location-based dating app. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Rank 1| Netflix - The American subscription-based streaming app is one of the leading online entertainment service. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 21, 2019 07:59 am