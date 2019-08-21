App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 apps where Indians spent the most in 2018: Tinder takes 2nd spot, find out which is No 1

Here is a list of the top 10 mobile apps based on the revenue generated by them in 2018, according to the Digital India 2019 report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 10| Starmaker Karaoke (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Rank 10 | Starmaker Karaoke - A free karaoke app that lets you sing your own cover of top songs from a massive catalog. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9| LinkedIn (Image: Reuters)
2/10

Rank 9 | LinkedIn - An employment-oriented service designed for professionals to connect. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8| Udemy (Image: PTI)
3/10

Rank 8 | Udemy - Leading e-learning platform catering to professionals and students. (Image: PTI)

Rank 7| LivU - App to meet and video chat with strangers (Image: LivU)
4/10

Rank 7 | LivU - App to meet and video chat with strangers. (Image: LivU)

Rank 6 | Bigo Live - Live video streaming network offering a variety of services. (Image: Google Play)
5/10

Rank 6 | Bigo Live - Live video streaming network offering a variety of services. (Image: Google Play)

Rank 5 | Sing! by Smule - A mix between a karaoke app and a musical video game, the app allows users to get together and create music. (Image: Google Play)
6/10

Rank 5 | Sing! by Smule - A mix between a karaoke app and a musical video game, the app allows users to get together and create music. (Image: Google Play)

Rank 4|Hotstar (Image: moneycontrol)
7/10

Rank 4 |Hotstar - One of India's leading over-the-top video streaming service. (Image: Hotstar)

Rank 3|Google Drive - (Image: moneycontrol)
8/10

Rank 3|Google Drive - Storage and synchronisation service developed by Google. (Image: Google)

Rank 2| Tinder - Location-based dating app (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Rank 2| Tinder - Location-based dating app. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1| Netflix - The American subscription-based streaming app is one of the leading online entertainment service. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Rank 1| Netflix - The American subscription-based streaming app is one of the leading online entertainment service. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 07:59 am

tags #Business #Google Drive #India #Mobile Apps #Netflix #Slideshow #smartphone #Tinder

