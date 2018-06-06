App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

1.6 million sq ft additional blocks in DLF Cybercity

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Commercial real-estate developer DLF today announced expansion of DLF Cybercity here by adding three blocks spread over 1.6 million square feet. Designed by architect Hafeez Contractor, the blocks have been constructed by Kuala Lumpur-based Eversendai and managed by Mace International, a company statement said.

The blocks are equipped with ultra modern interiors, high-end atriums, a food court with 1,200 seats, a day care centre and a sports hub with outdoor sporting facilities. State Information Technology department Secretary B Chandramohan formally inaugurated the Phase 3.0 new buildings, spread across 1.6 million square feet at a function here.

"Chennai is our important market following Gurugram. DLF has a long-term commitment to Chennai", DLF Rental Business, Managing Director, Sriram Khattar said. "Our growth story thus far has been very exciting here, combining the new blocks DLF Cybercity Chennai will now offer seven million square feet of Grade A inventory", he said. "Further marching on the path of success,we have launched the new generation office blocks that will provide an eco-system driving innovation and collaboration",

DLF-Director Offices, Amit Grover said. "This is a perfect business destination for those expanding with us and setting up their BPOs, research and development and design centres", he said.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 08:17 pm

tags #DLF #Real Estate

