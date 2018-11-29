Companies on BSE 500 with high debt default probability rise 220% in 2018: Report

The sample includes 37 companies with a market capitalisation of over Rs 5,000 crore and 30 of the sample companies belong to the banking and finance sector.

According to the report, investors across the globe refrain from putting money in companies with a 0.52 percent chance of defaulting on debt in the next 12 months. Read: IL&FS Transportation Networks to divest stake in some road projects to ease liquidity crunch

The market has been on the edge ever since Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) defaulted on a series of payments in September. The default hit investor sentiment towards non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), with the government forming a new board for IL&FS under the leadership of Uday Kotak to deal with the liquidity crisis.

Meanwhile, the government has been also pushing the Reserve Bank of India to ensure adequate liquidity for NBFCs.