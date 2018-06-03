Companies to face action for violation of drug regulations

To ensure quality of drugs, the Health ministry is planning to make companies, which market and promote medicines, responsible for any violation of drug regulations like manufacturers.

As per a proposal, companies marketing medicines will be penalised and may face imprisonment for substandard drugs or life imprisonment in cases where drugs are found spurious, said a senior Health ministry official

A proposal in this regard was approved by India's highest drug advisory body, the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) recently, the official said.

At present, if a violation occurs, only the manufacturer is held responsible.

Big pharmaceutical companies only market drugs which they get manufactured by smaller companies at cheaper rates.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act will have to be amended to make pharmaceutical marketing firms liable for any violation of laws so that legal action will be taken against both the manufacturer and marketing company, said the official.

As per the proposal, in case of violations, the companies marketing medicines will be penalised.

"This includes 3-5 years imprisonment for drugs not of standard quality or life imprisonment in cases where they are found spurious.

"Whether the medicine is spurious or of sub standard quality will be decided by the drug regulator (CDSCO)," the official said.

The aim is to ensure the quality of the drug is not compromised, the official added.