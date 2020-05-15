App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Companies renegotiate rentals, defer new leases to cut costs: Report

The pattern is consistent across companies, especially since consensus is that work from home would likely stay going forward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

An increasing number of IT and financial services companies are looking to renegotiate property rentals and shift to smaller offices as the coronavirus pandemic continues and more agree that work from home is here to stay.

Among NBFCs, Housing Development Corporation has asked regional managers to renegotiate rental contracts, sources told Mint.

Among banks, IndusInd is looking to cut down rental bleeds by 25-30 percent has decided to let go of one leased office space in a prominent commercial complex in central Mumbai, another source added. Axis Bank meanwhile will give employees work from home for two to three days a week, guidelines for which are expected soon, as per the report.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The pattern is consistent across companies, especially since consensus is that work from home would likely stay going forward. Besides renegotiating contracts and moving to less expensive properties, many are looking to downsize office space or putting expansion plans on hold, it said.

“We do not see companies giving up their prime real estate footprints, especially for front-end offices, but corporates may look at reorganizing their office space," Kaustuv Roy, managing director-business solutions, Savills India told the paper.

Sector wise, IT and ITeS made up 42 percent of commercial leasing in 2019, followed by co-working companies (15 percent), manufacturing and industrial companies (10 percent), and banking, financial services and insurance companies (BFSI – over 7 percent), as per Anarock Property Consultants. Among cities, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru topped the list.

As per a JLL report ‘India Real Estate Market Update Q12020: Offices’, most companies deferred real estate decisions in March, while net absorption of office spaces fell 30 percent YoY for the quarter.

“Multiple polls across customers found they expect to continue with around 5-15% employees working from home in the long run when the situation normalizes," Sanjay Bajaj, managing director, JLL India said.

For IT companies however renegotiation of contracts may be tough as terms usually last several years. IT and BFSI companies are also usually situated in prime real estate which increases cost.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 15, 2020 10:54 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

US, China deadlock over UN coronavirus action deepens

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address a press conference at 4 pm

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address a press conference at 4 pm

Companies begin to navigate a world that is vastly changed

Companies begin to navigate a world that is vastly changed

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.