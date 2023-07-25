English
    Jul 25, 2023 / 02:29 pm

    Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Net profit rises 42% YoY to Rs 1,665 crore; revenue up 29%

    Q1 results Live Updates: Bajaj Auto's revenue from operations grew 29% to Rs 10,309.8 crore year-on-year; stock down 1% post earnings

      Q1 Earnings
      Moneycontrol.com
    • July 25, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

      Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Steady expansion of Chetak EV is underway

      - Bajaj Auto said their emphasis remains on enhancing capabilities in the supply chain, investing behind R&D for product development and growing retail presence that will allow for a sustainable business model and competitive play.

    • July 25, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

      Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Motorcycles deliver strong volume led growth with share gain

      - Quarterly performance led by sharp execution in the seasonal marriage markets and consistent focus on the 125cc+ segment which enabled market leading growth and competitive gain

    • July 25, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

      Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: A look at Q1FY22 results

      - The Tata group company reported a loss of Rs 5,731 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

    • July 25, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

      Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Highest quarterly EBITDA of Rs 1 ,954 crore, growth of 51% YoY (14% QoQ) 

      - Margin at 19% was driven by dynamic price vs. cost management, better foreign exchange realisation and operating leverage; the slight dip sequentially was from the planned typical seasonal skew for commuter motorcycles, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    • July 25, 2023 / 01:53 PM IST

      Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE: JLR clocked 30% sales growth

      - In the June quarter of 2023, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) witnessed a 30 percent increase in global wholesales, reaching a total of 93,253 units (excluding China Joint Venture).

      - This growth was complemented by a 29 percent year-on-year rise in retail sales, totalling 101,994 units.

    • July 25, 2023 / 01:51 PM IST

      Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Sales growth

      - The company had reported 10 percent growth in overall volumes at 10.27 lakh units, led by 72 percent year-on-year increase in the domestic 2W segment on becauseofpick-up in demand.

      - The company also saw 150 percent year-on-year increase in domestic 3W segment volumes.

    • July 25, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

      Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Revenue rises 28.8%

      - Revenue rises 28.8 percent at Rs. 10,309.8 crore

    • July 25, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

      Asian Paints Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 52% to Rs 1,574.84 crore

      - Asian Paintsreported consolidated net profit at Rs 1,574.84 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 52 percent from Rs 1,036.03 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

    • July 25, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

      Bajaj Auto Q1 Results:

      Net profit rises 42% YoY to Rs 1,665 crore; revenue up 29% to Rs 10,309 crore

