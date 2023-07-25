Bajaj Auto Q1 Results: Net profit rises 42% YoY to Rs 1,665 crore; revenue up 29%

- Bajaj Auto said their emphasis remains on enhancing capabilities in the supply chain, investing behind R&D for product development and growing retail presence that will allow for a sustainable business model and competitive play.
- Quarterly performance led by sharp execution in the seasonal marriage markets and consistent focus on the 125cc+ segment which enabled market leading growth and competitive gain
- The Tata group company reported a loss of Rs 5,731 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
- Margin at 19% was driven by dynamic price vs. cost management, better foreign exchange realisation and operating leverage; the slight dip sequentially was from the planned typical seasonal skew for commuter motorcycles, the company said in a regulatory filing.
- In the June quarter of 2023, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) witnessed a 30 percent increase in global wholesales, reaching a total of 93,253 units (excluding China Joint Venture).
- This growth was complemented by a 29 percent year-on-year rise in retail sales, totalling 101,994 units.
- The company had reported 10 percent growth in overall volumes at 10.27 lakh units, led by 72 percent year-on-year increase in the domestic 2W segment on becauseofpick-up in demand.
- The company also saw 150 percent year-on-year increase in domestic 3W segment volumes.
- Revenue rises 28.8 percent at Rs. 10,309.8 crore
- Asian Paintsreported consolidated net profit at Rs 1,574.84 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 52 percent from Rs 1,036.03 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
Net profit rises 42% YoY to Rs 1,665 crore; revenue up 29% to Rs 10,309 crore