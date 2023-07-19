Companies offering outpatient department benefits to employees jump 51%: Report

Employees at work

There has been a 51 percent increase in companies offering outpatient department (OPD) benefits compared to that in 2019, according to a report.

The 'Aon India Primary Care Benefits Report' evaluates investments in primary care and outpatient benefits in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The provision of primary care benefits more than doubled among the hi-tech industries and tripled among small and medium-sized companies, the report stated.

Ashley Dsilva, head of Health Solutions for India, Aon, said, “A volatile business environment and rising employee expectations are creating new challenges and opportunities for employers - and require employers to increase their understanding and deploy innovative primary healthcare benefits throughbetter decision making."

Dsilva further talks about how this report identifies key trends and patterns in wellbeing and preventive care spending and highlights potential areas for improvement in the near future.

"The benefits landscape in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has shown increased fluctuations. Companies must therefore leverage data and insights around employee health and wellbeing to ensure they continue to build a resilient workforce that can thrive during uncertain times,” Dsilva added.

According to the report, among the companies that provide OPD benefits, 88 percent of participants are providing consultations with doctors, followed by dental benefits at 83 percent and diagnostics (such as X-ray, MRI or CT scan) at 80 percent.

Companies providing OPD benefits also reported providing more holistic benefits, including pharmacy benefits at 77 percent, vision benefits at 60 percent, and physiotherapy and annual check ups at 43 percent.

The report further stated that many companies reported expanding their wellbeing benefits under primary care, with 80 percent of those providing employee assistance programmes and mental health support and 37 percent offering telemedicine.

Shantanoo Saxena, executive vice president of Health Solutions for India, Aon, said, “We have witnessed a big shift in the way companies want to offer benefits. As a result, there is an increase in benefits plans curated by insurance companies and technology players. The most preferred way of financing these plans is by the insurer - not in-house. Benefits cost control, minimum member requirements, benefits prevalence and limited provider capability are the major obstacles for companies in implementing outpatient benefits programmes.

Other key observations from the report are that 80 percent of employers in India have increased their spend on wellbeing. Whereas 67 percent of employers believe that unhealthy employees have a direct impact on business financials.

Around 82 percent agree mental health has a potential impact on business outcomes and Employers are currently looking for a one-stop solution, with 81 percent wanting a single-window integration to manage their programmes.