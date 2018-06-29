App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Companies need to win trust of society: HUL's Harish Manwani

This is the last AGM speech of Manwani as he retires this month, to be succeeded by HUL's current MD and CEO Sanjiv Mehta.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

HUL's outgoing chairman Harish Manwani today said there is a need for companies to win trust of the society not only by running a business that delivers a great performance but also by doing good for the people.

Addressing shareholders at the company's annual general meeting, Manwani -- who will be hanging up his boots after 42-year-long career with HUL -- said serving communities, consumers, developing talent and embracing change helped the company to become successful in India.

"In the current context, to win back the trust of society, companies need to move to a new paradigm of 'great to good' – running a business that delivers great performance and is also good for society," he said.

Recounting his journey with HUL, Manwani said, "We have always kept communities first", adding, "we are in business to serve all consumers from every income strata".

For HUL, Manwani said, "It has never been about selling soap or soup, it's about making sure that in the process of doing so, we can change people's lives. Small actions, big difference."

He also explained as how over the years, right from the 'Indianisation' of the company, HUL has always upheld talent development and meritocracy.

"Our leadership development programme ensures that our managers are equally comfortable in the dusty bylanes of rural India and in the corridors of Unilever House," he said.
