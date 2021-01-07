MARKET NEWS

Companies may get 'perpetual freedom' to hold important meetings virtually: Report

This means that companies may have the option of making important decisions, such as board approval of results, via video-conferencing instead of physical meetings even after the pandemic ends.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
Representative Image

The central government might soon give companies "perpetual freedom" to conduct crucial meetings via video-conferencing and other audio-visual means even after the pandemic ends.

This means that companies might have the option of making important decisions, such as board approval of results, via video-conferencing instead of physical meetings, Mint reported.

"COVID-19 has brought in permanent changes to the nature of work and of doing business. The idea now is to allow videoconferencing and other audiovisual means as a perpetual additional alternative even after COVID-19," an official told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will amend the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, Mint reported.

On March 19, 2020, the ministry gave companies such a permission amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This facility has been extended thrice and is currently applicable till June 30, 2021.

Decisions covered under the permit include: clearing of financial statements, board of directors clearing reports of the board, issuing of prospectus and approving mergers, acquisitions and amalgamations.

Audit committees have also been permitted to meet and examine the companies' accounts in this manner.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India
first published: Jan 7, 2021 02:01 pm

