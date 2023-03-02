 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Companies invest heavily in talent retention amid slowdown

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 02, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

Companies across sectors are focusing on keeping their employees happy with initiatives beyond monetary benefits.

According to Kamal Karanth, cofounder of Xpheno, the demarcation between employees recognised as ‘superstars,’ ‘finishers’ and ‘also-rans’ is sharper now and is used to grade talent and define increment bandwidths. (Representative image)

With layoffs, hiring freezes and onboarding delays once again in the air, it seems the days of exorbitant job offers and retention bonuses are over.
However, companies – especially traditional firms – are not shying away from investing in their top talent.

According to Kamal Karanth, cofounder of specialist staffing company Xpheno, the cost of replacing talent is considerably high.

“The comparative cost of a retention hike or performance-linked bonus is lower in the context of the larger enterprise impact,” he told Moneycontrol.

However, Karanth said tighter performance monitoring and increment structuring are the aftereffects of expensive hyper-hiring by IT companies in 2021 and early 2022.