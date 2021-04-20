Companies in critical sectors manage to vaccinate employees below eligible age of 45

Several companies in the infrastructure sector have vaccinated employees younger than the eligible age of 45 as authorities have agreed to regard them as frontline workers in critical services such as power supply and movement of goods.

So far, the government has allowed only frontline workers and people above 45 to be vaccinated but the restrictions will be significantly eased next month to make all adults eligible for the job. There was ample supply of vaccines available until recently as many eligible people were resisting the jab, making it easier for authorities to allow vaccination of younger workers in critical sectors.

Multiple sources told Moneycontrol that companies such as Vedanta, Larsen and Toubro, and Essar, which had undertaken largescale vaccination of employees, there are instances of younger employees getting the jab although companies say that they have strictly followed the rules in consultation with authorities.

A source who works at a remote location of one of the companies told Moneycontrol, “District collector has given status of frontline workers to these companies employees and vaccinated such employees”.

Some states, including Maharashtra that has announced a two-week lockdown, have exempted these critical sectors from any restrictions.

The vaccination drive

In Vedanta's thermal project in Punjab, employees have been vaccinated in the category of frontline workers. Similarly, L&T has conducted vaccination drives for its staff in Punjab and Chennai facilities (which is largest construction office of this company).

An L&T spokesperson said the vaccination drive did not include anyone below the age of 45.

“We are making all the efforts to assist all eligible employees to get vaccine as soon as possible. In this endeavour, we have tied up with leading hospitals in different places like Mumbai, Chennai, Surat etc. so that our employees can avail the facilities”.

The spokesperson said the company had arranged vaccination at its Chennai, Baroda and Chandigarh offices.

“Seventy-eight percent of our employees in Baroda and 100 percent of our employees in Chandigarh have got vaccinated. Being an essential service, the Punjab state government included L&T-owned Nabha Power Ltd employees in the list of the frontline workers, paving the way for them to get the jabs. Overall, across L&T, 60 percent of the staff have already been vaccinated. We have not vaccinated anyone below 45 years of age till now. Company is also look at the possibility of arranging vaccination centres within the office premises, wherever possible. The expenses incurred for the vaccination for employee is being reimbursed by the company,”.

In Gujarat, Essar has vaccinated 300 employees at its port and the same number at its power project, which the company spokesperson said were essential services.

“Essar Ports & Essar Power, part of the infrastructure & Energy portfolio respectively of Essar Capital Ltd, the investment manager for Essar Global fund has recently vaccinated over 600 employees at two of its assets – a port and power plant in Salaya, Jamangar, Gujarat. Since both the projects qualify under essential services category, we are implementing the entire exercise under the supervision with the district administration of the region. As you are aware, there is no age restriction in vaccinations due to essential services category,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities have also helped companies such as Raymond vaccinate its staff.

“So far, 90% of all eligible employees, both workers and management staff have been vaccinated across all our manufacturing plants. In some of our factories we co-ordinated with local government bodies to organize vaccination camp inside the factory & residential colony premises, which also enabled family members of employees to get vaccinated,” Harish k Chatterjee, Vice president Manufacturing, Raymond Ltd., told Moneycontrol.