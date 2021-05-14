Companies have turned this Covid-induced restriction into a success mantra

Representative image

With an increase in number of Covid infections across the country, many states have imposed lockdowns again. Even as many across the country are experiencing lockdown blues similar to that felt on March 25, 2020, there are those who have spotted the silver lining and are making hay while the sun shines.

While many companies and businesses have shut shop leading to job losses, another section have stumbled upon an unintended consequence – greater savings. As companies encourage staff to work from home, this has benefitted both employee and employers alike. While employees have seen their travel and other costs such as food, leisure, etc. cut, companies are also seeing a huge cut in their expenditure.

For the top IT firms the cost from travel have come down by 60-80 percent for FY21 at the back of COVID-19. Infosys saw its travel cost reduced by 80 percent in FY21. TCS’ and Wipro’s travel cost came down by 67 percent and 71 percent respectively for the year. For TCS and Wipro, total expenses declined by 2 percent in FY21. While the total expenses increased for Infosys and HCL Tech, the expense as a percentage of revenue declined by 1 percent for both the firms. This was largely on account of cost cutting measures that they undertook over last four quarters. And it isn’t just travel where companies have found a way to cut costs. Deferment of salary hikes and promotions have also been the new norm for many companies and this too has led to savings.

Another significant cost for the firms are facilities, which too came down. IT firms have swanky campuses with multiple in-house facilities like gym, swimming pools and restaurants that the employees can avail of, making these firms attractive. However with campuses closed, the firms were able to save the associated costs. For instance, TCS’ facility cost came down by 21 percent to Rs 2131 crore in FY21 from Rs 2702 crore in FY20.

Even those companies who haven’t taken completely to remote working and still use office spaces, the pandemic has led to better rental negotiations. Gurpreet Ratra, Executive Director, T an T Realty Services, a real estate consultancy firm based in Gurugram said, “As a matter of fact, if a company had negotiated office space at a rent of Rs 151 per sq ft, during the pandemic they have managed to renegotiate the same space at Rs 118 per sq ft. It’s all a matter of how smart you can get across a negotiating table”. An analysis by ICICI Securities also said that the Indian Commercial Real Estate (CRE) office market has seen a 47% YoY decline in Q1CY21 (Jan-Mar’21) net absorption.

Some domestic IT firms who had been paying a rent of Rs 90 per sq ft in areas such as Golf course Extension Road or Cyber Hub, have now managed to negotiate rentals for a larger space at half the price just a few kilometers away in areas such as Sohna Road or MG Road. They have also managed to convince the landlord to execute the fit-outs for them. There are others who have struck deals to include maintenance waivers and extra parking slots. Another trend doing the rounds is that of a telescopic rent agreement wherein a company agrees to a nine-year commercial lease, paying a rent of Rs 70 per sq ft for the first year, Rs 80 for the second year and Rs 100 from the third year onwards.

While some companies are negotiating better terms, others are trying to work a roster system of working in office spaces to stay ahead of the curve. In the insurance sector, companies like HDFC Life Insurance have made plans to offer hot desking facilities to staff. There is a move to a ‘Phygital’ working model, which is a combination of physical and digital. Hot desking means that there are no fixed seats. Employees follow a roster system to work from office. This means that one cannot simply decide that he/she will work from office on any given day. If they walk in unannounced, there won't be any seating available in the office. This helps the corporate to save up additional floor space that can either be leased out or sold. “So, if you come two days a week, then you will use that seat. On the other days, some other team will use those seats. That way we can reduce office costs and reduce the number of floors required,” says HDFC Life MD & CEO Vibha Padalkar.

In FY21 the number of branches of HDFC Life stood at 390, a reduction of 30 branches compared to a year ago. Padalkar said that the company looked at branches and the footfalls in each of them get. In the insurance sector as a whole, the move is towards rationalisation of costs by closing down branches that see low footfalls. In FY21, close to 500 of the 11,600 branch offices of life insurers were shut according to industry sources. It is estimated that companies could save between Rs 10 lakh-1 crore on a monthly basis if hot desking is adopted and extra floors and office space are given away on rent or leased.

Ceat was one of the first to go completely work-from-home which meant zero physical attendance in offices. The company’s parent entity RPG Group has an entire building in the heart of Mumbai. All of the group’s companies like KEC International and RPG Life Sciences operate from that building. Public relations company Weber Shandwick was operating from its WeWork facility at Andheri but moved out 4-5 months ago since all of its staff started working from home. Hanmer MS& L Communications exited their rented offices at Urmi Estate in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. A couple of their offices have moved to WeWork where the company is spending one-tenth the cost every month.

But, this is not expected to be a perpetual norm. For companies, expenditures such as wage hikes and promotions that have been halted now, will resume once there is a breather from the pandemic. This could result in costs going up. Companies will have to look at wage hikes, covering vaccination costs for employees and also travel costs. Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice president, TeamLease Services told Moneycontrol that many companies have realised that after the initial love affair with WFH that it takes a toll on the mental health of employees. "There are various challenges and employees themselves want to work from office. Once vaccination is in place, things will go back to office. A few floors could be given up by corporates, but they wouldn't completely give up on their workplaces," she added. Bhupindra Singh, managing director, Regional Tenant Representation, India, Colliers told Moneycontrol that large corporates are not exiting from physical workspaces, “they are largely maintaining their footprint and work-from-home is not a permanent strategy,” he says.