Companies find innovative ways to make meetings more productive

Companies are finding innovative ways to counter meeting fatigue after employees said excessive engagements could be unproductive and exhausting.

Employees have often complained that their most productive hours are wasted in long meetings, especially when their participation is not even needed. And the pandemic only increased the frequency of meetings as companies switched to remote working and interactions went online.

Meetings across the board increased by almost 70 percent in October 2021 from levels in February 2020, according to a survey of 15,000 employees by virtual assistant firm Reclaim.ai. As a result, individuals were able to spend only 21 hours a week on productive work, the survey showed.

“Meetings, especially in the mornings, have increased manifold,” said software developer Alok Bishnoi, 29. In the name of engagement, meetings have metamorphosed into “time-pass” sessions by seniors, he said.

There were times when Mumbai-based Pragati Gupta, a communication consultant, felt she was never even needed in meetings.

“I am not even supposed to speak, but still found my place under invitees,” she said.

Gupta’s concern is that the number of such meetings taking place could lead to exhaustion and burnout. The World Health Organization describes burnout as a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.

Globally, only 20 percent of employees were engaged at work, according to a Gallup survey in July last year. It said the elements of engagement included clarity of expectations, opportunities for development, and opinions counting at work.

Over 49 percent of individuals reported being exhausted due to webcam meetings, according to a survey of 2,500 employees by consulting firm Virtira between January and February 2021.

While over 65 percent said that being on camera was best used for team engagement and connection, only 11 percent reported it was used for team engagement purposes.

Walk and talk

Although a majority of the tech workforce is now in a flexible mode of work, Abhishek Sinha, COO of L&T Technology Services, said virtual meetings have become an essential part of the new normal.

The leadership at L&T Tech is experimenting with “walking meetings,” which are virtual meetings that take place without any presentations or the need to jot down notes. Walking meetings are tailored for one-on-one conversations and allow for a more personable interaction. They also encourage physical activity instead of being confined to laptops.

“This acts as a welcome change in environment for our colleagues while they actively participate in virtual/hybrid meetings without evoking a sense of being confined to a meeting room,” Sinha said.

Extramarks, an education technology company based in Noida, came up with 15-minute stand-up meetings. Starting with the tech team, everybody gets together to discuss daily agendas. These meetings are time-boxed and end at a given time.

Ashish Bansal, head of HR at Extramarks, explained that it helps to keep the meeting focused and organised. The teams segregate projects and involve only the key people rather than sit with the entire team.

“The work is planned in advance and teams are notified of the same to ensure short check-ins than lengthy discussions,” Bansal said.

No-meeting days

Although employees agree that meetings are necessary, Bishnoi said they can be very demanding.

“The incessant reminders – that too in the morning – is the last thing an employee wants,” he said.

Bishnoi said he frequently gets instructions from his manager to attend a meeting with barely 10 minutes to prepare.

“Sometimes, I don’t even know what it’s for,” he said, adding that these meetings can go on for over two hours without breaks.

Companies have realised that too many meetings are taking a toll on employees.

Tech firm Automation Anywhere has a ‘no meetings on Friday’ policy. A company-wide ‘stress-free day’ is scheduled every quarter, and employees are encouraged to de-stress and spend time with their family and friends.

“We have witnessed a positive impact on our workforce through these work-life balance initiatives,” said Nancy Hauge, chief people experience officer at Automation Anywhere in San Jose, California.

Bishnoi, though, is yet to see a no-meetings day in his office.