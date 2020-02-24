App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2020 11:13 AM IST

Companies Act may be tweaked to allow private cos to list abroad: Report

Several companies, particularly from the tech industry, want to register abroad rather than in India so that they can easily list on foreign bourses. But the government wants to encourage them to incorporate in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pic for representation
Pic for representation

The government may permit unlisted Indian companies to list overseas, Business Standard reported.

The rules are likely to be changed through an amendment to the Companies Act, 2013 and may be tabled in the current session of Parliament, the report said.

Indian companies usually access foreign markets through American Depository Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“We will specify jurisdictions where Indian firms can list…They will be mature and compliant with the Financial Action Task Force,” the article quotes an official as saying.

The official said several companies, particularly from the tech industry, want to register abroad rather than in India so that they can easily list on foreign bourses. But the government wants to encourage them to incorporate in India.

Software major Infosys has listed its ADRs on US stock exchange Nasdaq.

Other proposed changes to the Companies Act, 2013 include decriminalisation and a reduced compliance burden, the report stated.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is considering mandating large unlisted companies to file their quarterly results on the MCA21 portal and define the class of companies that will be covered under this proposed law, the report added.

First Published on Feb 24, 2020 11:13 am

