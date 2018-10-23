App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Commuters in Delhi suffer as cab drivers go on strike, private petrol pumps remain shut

In a tweet, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP had threatened action against oil companies and petrol pump owners if they did not go on strikes

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Commuters in New Delhi had a tough on Monday as private petrol pumps and drivers of Ola and Uber cabs went on strikes, Business Standard reported.

Close to 400 petrol pumps and CNG-dispensing units were shut in the national capital to protest the Delhi government's resistance to lowering value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

This led to a shortage in supply across the city, which in turn resulted in prices of the two fuels rising.

Cab drivers did not ply their services because they believed the Delhi government's policies went against the interest of three-wheelers and cab drivers.

At least 20 government-owned petrol pumps were functioning, but Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal accused the Centre of instigating these strikes.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had threatened action against the oil companies and petrol pump owners if they did not go on strikes.

Kejriwal also said that New Delhi had the cheapest fuel among the four metro cities. He pointed out that there had been no such strikes in Mumbai, despite fuel prices being the highest there, because of the ruling BJP government.

Sources at cab companies told the publication that almost 50 percent of the drivers did not log in on Monday and that the number of cabs plying slumped to under 1 lakh.

Typically, at any point in the day, there are between 250,000 and 300,000 cabs plying on the streets of Delhi.

Inderjeet Singh, Chairman of the All India Tour and Transport Association, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will be approached now as the Delhi government hasn't solved the issue.

"We will hand over a memorandum to PMO. Auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers are losing employment due to wrong transport policies of the government and also due to low fares offered to commuters by cab aggregators," he said.

Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal were among the states that lowered VAT a few months ago, after an appeal from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Following this move, petrol and diesel prices in these states were cut by Rs 2.50 per litre.

The Delhi government, however, did not cut VAT, because of which fuel in the city became costlier than in all neighbouring states for the first time ever.

As a result, a lot of consumers from Delhi started going out of the city's limits to fill up their tanks.

In a statement, the Delhi unit of BJP said that the Centre had decreased the price of fuel to help the common man but the Kejriwal government is not concerned about the welfare of Delhi's citizens.

Similar protests were seen in Odisha, where private dealers said that they are losing their highway business to neighboring states, particularly when it comes to diesel.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 10:43 am

