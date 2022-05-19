Common University Entrance Test for PG to take place in July last week

UGC

The Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admission (CUET-PG) will be conducted in the last week of July, higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Thursday.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), CUET-PG will be a computer-based exam, UGC said.

NTA will conduct the CUET for PG admissions for 42 central universities and other participating varsities for the academic session 2022-2023.

“Application Form submission will start today on NTA website. Programme details will be available on websites of participating central universities and other universities,” UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

“CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country,” Kumar added.

The UGC said CUET PG for 2022 academic session will be conducted in computer based test mode in English and Hindi, and the application window will remain open from 19 May to 18 June 2022.

To be sure, the regulator had announced in March that it will conduct CUET for both undergraduate and PG levels from the 2022-23 academic year.

Nearly 10.46 lakh students have registered for CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration is May 22.





