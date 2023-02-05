English
    Common man the pivot of all business and welfare schemes in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

    When asked about his management style, the UP CM said that he strives to makes sure there is both balance and coordination between the society and the government, especially for implementing new welfare schemes.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

    The central and state government schemes implemented in the state revolve around the common man, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview on February 5.

    "The common man is the pivot of all our schemes, including the Global Investor Summit - which will trigger robust economic development ultimately benefitting the common man", the CM said.

    When asked about his management style, the UP CM said that he strives to ensure balance and coordination between the society and the government, especially while implementing new welfare schemes.