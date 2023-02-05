Common man the pivot of all business and welfare schemes in UP, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

The central and state government schemes implemented in the state revolve around the common man, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told Network18 Group Editor Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview on February 5.

"The common man is the pivot of all our schemes, including the Global Investor Summit - which will trigger robust economic development ultimately benefitting the common man", the CM said.

When asked about his management style, the UP CM said that he strives to ensure balance and coordination between the society and the government, especially while implementing new welfare schemes.

"We take public input very seriously while formulating and implementing any business or welfare scheme in the state," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the global summit on February 10, which will be held in Lucknow, as India’s most populous state chases the dream of becoming a 1-trillion dollar economy.

UP is eyeing deals in defence, aerospace, semiconductors, IT and ITeS sectors along with data centres, while lining up incentives to attract investors. The state's economy has been growing at 8 percent CAGR over the last five years with significant improvement in infrastructure.