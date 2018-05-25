Commodity outlook: Oil prices likely to trend lower; key support for gold around Rs 31,300, silver at Rs 40,600

Sam Nair

Precious metals rallied sharply in US trading as short covering pushed prices higher on news that President Trump has cancelled a summit with North Korea with CME gold shooting above the psychological level of 1300.

The weakness in US dollar index also contributed to the strength in precious metals. Precious metals have opened slightly lower today with gold at Rs 31,362, down 0.36 percent and silver at Rs 40697, down 0.45 percent and is expected to trade steady intraday.

The geopolitical concerns are back on the forefront with the uncertainty surrounding the US-North Korea situation, sanctions on Iran and the trade talks between the US and China which remain unresolved.

On the data front, the durable goods report is at 6.00 pm with analysts calling for stronger growth in durable goods whereas the core figures should come in weaker than March.

For gold, support at Rs 31,300 will be a key level to watch for and for silver, support comes into play at 40,600. Resistance levels are seen at Rs 31,500 for gold and at Rs 40,900 for silver.

Base metals have opened on a negative note with copper at Rs 467.20, down 0.41 percent and nickel at Rs 1012.60, down 0.32 percent. The intraday bias is likely to remain mixed today. Nickel prices shot up sharply last evening as inventories continued to drop in both LME and SHFE warehouses creating a supply deficit whereas the demand from electric vehicles and stainless steel continue to lend broad-based support to prices.

Aluminium extended gains after Rusal CEO and board resigned in order to ease US sanctions along with requests to the Russian government to buy their output in a bid to save the company.

Copper is likely to struggle further and make another attempt in testing support at Rs 464 below which a short term correction can be expected whereas, on the upside, Rs 475 continues to act as a major resistance level.

Oil prices trended lower last evening and may extend losses today as OPEC indicated that it may be ready to ease cuts and supply the market for the loss of supply from Venezuela and Iran.

Crude oil is down 27 points to Rs 4832 and could test support at Rs 4800 intraday. The OPEC is due to meet in late June and reports indicate that the cartel along with Russia is open to increasing the output to cool off prices which hits 4-year highs this week.

The increase in inventories in the US also seemed to weigh on prices in intraday. We maintain a bearish outlook on prices today and the oil rig count from the US should also pressure prices further. Natural gas may extend its consolidation and may trade with a bearish bias today.

: The author is AVP - Commodities at Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. The views and ideas expressed above may have been suggested to the clients of Stewart & Mackertich Wealth Management Ltd. It is advised that investors/traders should consult with their Certified Experts before taking any investment decision.