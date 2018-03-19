Commodities@Moneycontrol: All eyes on Jerome Powell's first US Fed meet on March 20-21

While equity markets globally have gone in for profits, the commodities market is under pressure because of strength in the US dollar, ahead of the US Federal meeting starting March 20.

A major impact can be seen on the gold prices which are trading at a one-month low. The expectation is that if you see an aggressive tone from Jerome Powell, who will be chairing his first Fed meeting in the US tomorrow, then there can be pressure on gold prices.

The three interest rate hikes have also been factored in, including the one that could happen this week itself, but monetary policy, jobs and inflation will give further direction to the asset classes.

Buying season is coming back to India due to upcoming Akshay Tritiya and the ongoing wedding season, which could mean more physical buying of the precious metal, making the fall in gold prices a good news.