    Zinc surges as Trafigura-owned smelter to halt production

    Surging energy costs -- exacerbated by Russia’s move to squeeze gas shipments to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine -- are putting pressure on industrial output across the region.

    Bloomberg
    August 16, 2022 / 04:26 PM IST

    Zinc surged after one of Europe’s largest smelters -- controlled by trading giant Trafigura Group -- announced that it will halt production from Sept. 1 “until further notice.”

    The Budel smelter in the Netherlands -- which has the capacity to produce 315,000 tons of zinc per year -- will be placed on care and maintenance, Nyrstar NV said in a statement on Tuesday. The plant has been operating at a reduced rate since the fourth quarter of last year due to soaring energy prices.

    Zinc surged as much as 7.2% on the London Metal Exchange following the announcement.

    LME futures climbing
    Bloomberg
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:15 pm
