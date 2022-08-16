Zinc surges as Trafigura-owned smelter to halt production

Zinc surged after one of Europe’s largest smelters -- controlled by trading giant Trafigura Group -- announced that it will halt production from Sept. 1 “until further notice.”

The Budel smelter in the Netherlands -- which has the capacity to produce 315,000 tons of zinc per year -- will be placed on care and maintenance, Nyrstar NV said in a statement on Tuesday. The plant has been operating at a reduced rate since the fourth quarter of last year due to soaring energy prices.

Surging energy costs -- exacerbated by Russia’s move to squeeze gas shipments to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine -- are putting pressure on industrial output across the region. Smelters require large amounts of electricity to operate.

Zinc surged as much as 7.2% on the London Metal Exchange following the announcement.