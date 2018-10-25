App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 11:28 AM IST

Zinc succumbs to profit-booking, down 0.33%

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery this month shed 65 paise, or 0.33 per cent, to quote at RS 198.35 per kg in a business turnover of 5,504 lots.

Amid profit-booking by speculators, zinc futures eased by 0.33 per cent to Rs 198.35 per kg on Thursday. Besides, muted demand from consuming industries at the spot markets too weighed on metal prices.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery this month shed 65 paise, or 0.33 per cent, to quote at RS 198.35 per kg in a business turnover of 5,504 lots.

Marketmen said profit-booking by speculators at current levels mainly led to the fall in zinc prices at futures trade here.
