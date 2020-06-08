Zinc prices to remain supportive on declining production and low inventory

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Optimism in economic recovery after the unexpected rebound seen in US payrolls data has triggered rally in equity market and correction in gold prices. Stimulus from ECB and better-than-expected US employment data has also added positivity to base metal prices. Base metals performed positively and Copper, Lead and Nickel ended the week with strong gains of more than 5 percent each.

Zinc prices have improved by 17 percent since March on expectation of slowdown in refined production due to falling treatment and refining charges. The decline in TCRC charges towards $165 per tonne from $299 per tonne as agreed by the producers has led some Chinese producers to reduce their output in April and May 2020. At present, globally major zinc producing regions like South America and Australia have announced shutdown of zinc mines leading to fall in the global zinc mine production. Glencore has reduced its 2020 zinc production guidance by 1,05,000 tonnes to 1.16 million tonnes. The fall in production will likely reduce the current zinc surplus in the market. LME Zinc inventories have been falling and currently stand below 1,00,000 tonnes.

The fall in zinc prices and declining treatment charges will likely delay the start of new supply in the market. Also, the lifting of lockdown restriction worldwide will increase the global economic activity and infuse demand in the second half of 2020. The expansion of global monetary easing especially from China will also support zinc prices in the near term.

We expect Zinc prices to remain supportive towards Rs 155 during the second quarter of 2020 and expect MCX Zinc prices to trend higher towards Rs 180-185/kg in the coming months. Currently, MCX Zinc June prices are trading at Rs 164 per kg.

The author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors.

