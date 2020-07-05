Zinc prices to move towards Rs 175 per kg amid massive stimulus, robust demand

Angel Broking

In the last two months, Zinc, the galvanizing metal clawed back after falling about 15 percent in the first four months of 2020.

Since May, Zinc has gained about 7 percent on the LME and 10 percent on the MCX. Massive stimulus infused by major central banks and signs of robust demand buoyed Zinc prices.

Major central banks across the world flooded cheap money in their economies to counter the pandemic triggered slowdown. Central banks rolling out aggressive stimulus packages and slashing the interest rates nearly to zero underpinned the demand prospects for Zinc and other industrial metals.

Demand picks up in China

Zinc, Aluminium and Copper Inventories on the SHFE dropped over 40 percent, 50 percent and 70 percent from the year's high recorded in March 2020. The falling inventory levels were going along with increase in metal prices which were signs of strengthening demand from top metal consumer, China.

Moreover, China's Manufacturing Purchase Manager’s Index (PMI) bounced back above the neutral mark of 50 after plummeting to 35.7 in March 2020. Evident revival in China's economic activities eased the demand concerns for Zinc and other industrial metals.

However, slower-than-expected recovery in the global economic growth and significant fall in China's export pointed towards bleak global demand capped the gains for Zinc.

Supply constraints from Peru

The panic unleashed by the pandemic forced a lockdown freezing the economic activities around the globe. Stringent quarantine measures led to mine and smelter closures disrupting the industrial metals supply chain.

The biggest Zinc miner, Peru (mine output in 2019: 1,400,000 tonne), also enforced strict quarantine in Mid-March 2020 in an attempt to combat the Coronavirus breakout. Peru's exports which are mainly driven by the mining industry plunged over 40 percent in April 2020.

Major mines in Peru like the Antamina mine had to shut all the mining and operational activities in order to comply with the government norms. Evident supply side stress in top Zinc producing nation, Peru, also levied some support for Zinc prices.

Zinc Treatment charges (TC’s) dip

The treatment and refining charges for the galvanizing metal were higher in 2019 and the beginning of 2020 as rising supply of Zinc concentrate undermined the fees. Many smelters ramped up their production activities in order to take advantage of the rising treatment fees.

However, China's Zinc treatment charges plunged about 50 percent in the past four months due to the shortage in supply of concentrate. Treatment charges to process Zinc plunged to $165 a tonne from $305 reported in February. Major mines halting operations in an attempt to combat the implacable virus led to plummeting ore supply.

Peru, India, Bolivia and Mexico which account for more than 30 percent of the global zinc mine supply shut down their mines temporarily complying with the nationwide lockdown.

Treatment Charges are a key source of revenue for smelting capacities. Falling mine supply led to the plunge in TC's as it becomes harder for smelters to get concentrate for processing forcing them to push the charges lower. Falling treatment charges clearly signaled towards near term supply distress which held up Zinc prices.

Outlook

The recovery in the base metal spectrum is focusing on the supply shock reflecting the corona breakout and revival in demand from top metal consumer, China. However, feeble global demand running alongside might cap the gains for the industrial metals.

Extraordinary support vowed by major central banks has also buoyed the industrial metal prices in the past months.

As per Peru's executive director of the National Society of Mining, Petroleum and Energy, Mining and operational activities resumed in Peru at 80 percent of normal production capacity in May 2020. Many other nations have eased the coronavirus triggered restrictions which will lead to resumption in mining and operational activities.

However, even marginal growth in production will leave a sizeable amount of surplus considering the bleak global demand.

Worries over the second wave of coronavirus in US, China and many other nations has hampered hopes of global economic bounce back. Gauging the exact impact of the pandemic seems to be difficult as persistent increase in virus cases might further disrupt the industrial metal supply chain.

We expect Zinc prices to trade higher towards Rs 175 per kg (CMP: Rs 161 per kg)

