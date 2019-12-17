Zinc prices may rise towards Rs 195/kg on MCX after phase one trade deal

Yash Sawant

All the industrial metals revolve around the same Sino-American trade and tariff situation. Zinc, the galvanizing metal was also caught in the trade and tariff conundrum which hampered its demand prospects and pressurised the prices.

Since November 2019, Zinc prices on the LME have plunged over 11.6 percent whereas on the MCX, prices have dipped over 4.3 percent.

The never-ending trade tiff

The 18-months long trade and tariff dispute between US & China has continued to hamper the global economic growth as well as the demand prospects for industrial metals. Constant uncertainties arising around the prolonged trade war has weighed on the galvanizing metal prices.

Some optimism was infused in the markets after reports stated that US might roll out a few tariffs imposed earlier and delay the fresh tariffs on Chinese imports which were scheduled to kick in by December 15 as a part of the phase one trade deal which was supposed to be signed in October 2019. In turn, China has agreed to buy $50 billion in US agricultural goods in 2020 which is double of what was bought in 2017 before the trade war started.

However, the trade situation has turned out to be stagnant with both nations failing to strike any concrete deal. Even US President Donald Trump stated that an actual deal with China will only be possible only after the next US election which is due in November 2020. Further delay in the trade deal continued to weigh on the Zinc prices.

An Evident deficit

The International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) revised their deficit estimates in November 2019 to 1,78,000 tonnes from the earlier estimate of 1,21,000 tonnes in May 2019. The revised figure reflected the proliferation of zinc smelters around the globe which underpinned the prices which were pressurized by flagging demand.

The refined Zinc output witnessed a constant decline after various smelters reduced their production activities. European production of Zinc dipped as Nyrstar’s plants in France and the Netherlands lowered their output. Moreover, a permanent shutdown of the Vladikavkaz smelter in Russia which had a production capacity of 1,00,000-tonne per annum further hampered the output. Even the Namibian refinery operator, Skorpion Zinc which is owned by India’s Vedanta will shut down its production activities from early November until the end of February 2020.

Even the inventory levels on the LME verified warehouse dipped significantly in the latter half of 2019 (from 1,00,375 tonnes in June 2019 to 57,800 tonnes in Mid-December 2019).

Narrowing smelter outputs coupled with falling inventory levels limited the downfall in Zinc prices which were pressurized by falling demand around the globe (majorly from the automobile sector).

Outlook

The lithiumion batteries which are used in electric vehicle are lightweight and it's not very expensive. However, studies have found a way to build a zinc-anode battery which compel with all the required conditions. They provide high energy density at a low cost; it is robust and has a stable and a prolonged life. Industry might move towards zinc batteries for Electric vehicles because of their lower cost and higher resistance which might boost the demand for the galvanizing metal and push the prices higher.

Feeble macros are one of the major reasons behind the downfall in Zinc prices. Officials of both the nations have stated that both the nations have agreed to strike an interim trade deal but no date has been fixed yet.

Any further escalation in the trade tension between US and China might further weigh on the base metal prices. Considering improvement in the Sino-American Trade and Tariff scenario, we see zinc prices going higher towards Rs 195 per kg on the MCX.

(The author is Research Associate - Commodities at Angel Broking.)