Zinc outlook adverse given COVID-19 risk, may fall to Rs 200 a kg

Zinc prices have soared about 20 percent on the LME and more than 17 percent on the MCX since October 2020 as disrupted mining activities and a robust demand narrative have helped the galvanizing metal pave its way through all global worries.

The demand for zinc also witnessed a steady growth in India, majorly from the infrastructure and steel producing companies.

The recent rally in the base metal spectrum was charged by the optimism infused by Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential elections and hopes of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

After Pfizer Inc, Moderna and Astrazeneca have also claimed to make progress with their vaccine, which further boosted hopes of a better global economic scenario and improved the outlook for industrial metals.

Mining disruptions

Related stories Yash Sawant Research Associate|Angel Broking Ltd

Sliding mine output, majorly in South America, has been one of the prime reasons behind the eye-catching rally in zinc. As per the International Lead and Zinc Story Group (ILZSG), Global Zinc Mine production is expected to dip by 4.4 percent in 2020, reflecting the halt in mining activities in key producers such as Peru, Bolivia and Mexico.

Mine supply was further threatened after the temporary closure of Gamsberg Mine (annual capacity of 2,50,000 tonnes) in South Africa as a geotechnical failure trapped some of their employees.

Even the treatment charges for zinc concentrate in China slipped below $100 per tonne ie more than 40 percent below the range that prevailed at the end of August 2020. Lower availability of ores due to the pandemic triggered curbs and growing demand from global smelter forced operators to trim the charges.

Despite the evident supply crunch, reports from ILZSG suggest that global zinc market might witness a surplus of 6,20,000 tonnes in 2020. That, coupled with no signs of enormous purchases by China (unlike for copper and aluminium) raised chances of hidden zinc stocks, which has left the investors cautious.

The second wave

While the markets cheered on China's stellar recovery and increasing bets on additional stimulus infusion in the above mentioned time frame; global economic worries further deepened. Markets turned cautious after many nations reinforced strict curbs after a record number of new coronavirus cases were reported. The number of globals cases has surpassed 71.7 million with a death toll of over 1.59 million.

After nationwide lockdowns were imposed earlier in March 2020, activities at the global automobile and the construction industries, the major consumers of industrial metals, grounded to a standstill. The resurgence of the virus and nations enforcing new lockdowns might further dampen the global economic outlook.

The virus worries are accompanied by higher inventory levels at the LME warehouses. After hitting a multi-year low in February 2020 (49,625 tonnes), zinc inventories soared about 350 percent in a span of nine months. Zinc LME inventories stood at 2,14,875 tonnes as on December 12, 2020.

Outlook

The outlook for Zinc and other industrial metals seems to be adverse, considering the alarming increase in the COVID-19 cases around the globe.

Even China's steel demand is expected to stall in the coming months as downstream sectors tend to limit their operational activities in winter, which might also pressurise zinc.

However, considering the widening impact of this implacable pandemic, global central banks are coming back into action. Hopes of further stimulus infusion and a vaccine after a yearlong battle will be a ray of hope for the industrial metal.

Considering the wide spread of the virus amid surplus worries, we expect zinc prices to move lower towards Rs 200 per kg (CMP: Rs 216.4) in a month time frame.

(Yash Sawant is the Research Associate at Angel Broking Ltd.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.