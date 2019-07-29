App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc futures soften on muted demand

Zinc contracts for July delivery fell by 85 paise, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 189.45 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange, clocking a business turnover of 363 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Zinc futures traded marginally lower at Rs 189.45 per kg on July 29 as speculators reduced exposure amid subdued demand at the spot market.

Zinc contracts for July delivery fell by 85 paise, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 189.45 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange, clocking a business turnover of 363 lots.

On similar lines, zinc contracts to be delivered in August traded lower by 55 paise, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 192 per kg in a business turnover of 2,992 lots.

Close
Traders said the weakness in zinc prices at futures trade was mostly due to cutting down of bets by speculators in tandem with a weak trend at the spot market.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Zinc

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.