Zinc futures soften on muted demand

Zinc futures traded marginally lower at Rs 189.45 per kg on July 29 as speculators reduced exposure amid subdued demand at the spot market.

Zinc contracts for July delivery fell by 85 paise, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 189.45 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange, clocking a business turnover of 363 lots.

On similar lines, zinc contracts to be delivered in August traded lower by 55 paise, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 192 per kg in a business turnover of 2,992 lots.

Traders said the weakness in zinc prices at futures trade was mostly due to cutting down of bets by speculators in tandem with a weak trend at the spot market.