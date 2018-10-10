Zinc futures shed 0.37% on low demand

Zinc prices moved down by 0.37 in futures trading Wednesday as traders cut down bets, tracking a weak trend at domestic spot markets due to fall in demand from consuming industries.

In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in October fell by 75 paise, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 202.15 per kg in a business turnover of 122 lots.

Analysts said apart from trimming of positions by speculators to book profits, low demand at the domestic spot markets, weighed on zinc prices at futures trade.