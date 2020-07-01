Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices on Wednesday rose 15 paise to Rs 163,65 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for July delivery traded higher by 15 paise, or 0.09 percent, at Rs 163.65 per kg with a business turnover of 2,118 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.