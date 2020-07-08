Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 1.60 to Rs 166.30 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 1.60, or 0.97 percent, at Rs 166.30 per kg with a business turnover of 2,456 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.