Zinc futures rise marginally to Rs 195.55 per kg

Zinc prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 1.65 to Rs 195.55 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 1.65, or 0.85 percent, at Rs 195.55 per kg with a business turnover of 3,014 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.