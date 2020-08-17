Zinc futures rise marginally to Rs 191.35 per kg

Zinc prices on Monday rose by Rs 4.05 to Rs 191.35 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 4.05, or 2.16 percent, at Rs 191.35 per kg with a business turnover of 2,868 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.