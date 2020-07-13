Zinc futures rise marginally to Rs 173.65 per kg

Zinc prices on Monday rose by Rs 1.85 to Rs 173.65 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for July delivery traded higher by Rs 1.85, or 1.08 per cent, at Rs 173.65 per kg with a business turnover of 2,537 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.