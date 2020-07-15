Zinc futures rise marginally to Rs 173.50 per kg

Zinc prices on Wednesday rose by 80 paise to Rs 173.50 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for July delivery traded higher by 80 paise, or 0.46 percent, at Rs 173.50 per kg with a business turnover of 2,330 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.