Zinc futures rise marginally to Rs 168.45 per kg

Zinc prices on Friday rose by 35 paise to Rs 168.45 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for July delivery traded higher by 35 paise, or 0.21 per cent, at Rs 168.45 per kg with a business turnover of 2,653 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.