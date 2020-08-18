Zinc futures rise marginally on spot demand

Zinc prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 1.20 to Rs 193.40 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 1.20, or 0.62 percent, at Rs 193.40 per kg with a business turnover of 2,918 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.