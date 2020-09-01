172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|zinc-futures-rise-1-56-to-rs-199-10-per-kg-on-positive-global-cues-5785501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at Making ETFs More Mutual webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc futures rise 1.56% to Rs 199.10 per kg on positive global cues

In the futures market, zinc for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 197 and a low of Rs 199.40 per kg on the MCX.

Sandeep Sinha

Zinc prices edged higher to Rs 199.10 per kg on September 1 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. The base metal benefitted from the persistent weakness in the US dollar and positive economic data from China.

Chinese manufacturing activities in August, expanded at the fastest pace in 10 years, improved outlook for the industrial metal.

According to ILZSG, global zinc production in June has risen to 1,13.37 million tonnes from 110.12 million tonnes in May.

Close

In the futures market, zinc for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 197 and a low of Rs 199.40 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 181.25 and a high of Rs 199.90.

related news

Zinc delivery for September contract gained Rs 3.05, or 1.56 percent, to Rs 199.10 per kg at 18:10 hours with a business turnover of 2,942 lots. The same for October contract jumped Rs 3.20, or 1.64 percent, to Rs 198.90 per kg with a turnover of 34 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 612.78 crore and Rs 2.58 crore, respectively.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking said MCX Zinc September future has been rising in uptrend from the last couple of days with higher highs higher lows formation, which indicates a bullish move in the counter. Price has also confirmed 'Bullish Engulfing' candlestick pattern in recent trades, which adds more bullishness in the near term.

zinc_sep1

Furthermore, momentum indicator RSI and Oscillator Stochastic have shown positive crossover on the daily chart, which confirms the bullish trend.

Bagadia recommends initiating a long position in MCX Zinc September future at Rs 198.20 or fall in price till Rs 196 for the upside target of Rs 209 with a stop loss below Rs 192.

At 1247 (GMT), the base metal futures was up 2.58 percent quoting at $2,579.75 per tonne in London.

For all commodities related news,  click here
First Published on Sep 1, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Zinc

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.