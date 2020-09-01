Zinc futures rise 1.56% to Rs 199.10 per kg on positive global cues

Zinc prices edged higher to Rs 199.10 per kg on September 1 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. The base metal benefitted from the persistent weakness in the US dollar and positive economic data from China.

Chinese manufacturing activities in August, expanded at the fastest pace in 10 years, improved outlook for the industrial metal.

According to ILZSG, global zinc production in June has risen to 1,13.37 million tonnes from 110.12 million tonnes in May.

In the futures market, zinc for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 197 and a low of Rs 199.40 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 181.25 and a high of Rs 199.90.

Zinc delivery for September contract gained Rs 3.05, or 1.56 percent, to Rs 199.10 per kg at 18:10 hours with a business turnover of 2,942 lots. The same for October contract jumped Rs 3.20, or 1.64 percent, to Rs 198.90 per kg with a turnover of 34 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 612.78 crore and Rs 2.58 crore, respectively.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking said MCX Zinc September future has been rising in uptrend from the last couple of days with higher highs higher lows formation, which indicates a bullish move in the counter. Price has also confirmed 'Bullish Engulfing' candlestick pattern in recent trades, which adds more bullishness in the near term.

Furthermore, momentum indicator RSI and Oscillator Stochastic have shown positive crossover on the daily chart, which confirms the bullish trend.

Bagadia recommends initiating a long position in MCX Zinc September future at Rs 198.20 or fall in price till Rs 196 for the upside target of Rs 209 with a stop loss below Rs 192.

At 1247 (GMT), the base metal futures was up 2.58 percent quoting at $2,579.75 per tonne in London.