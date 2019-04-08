Zinc futures rise 0.4% on spot demand

At the MCX, zinc for April was trading higher by 90 paise, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 228.45 per kg with a business turnover of 8,059 lots.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 03:02 pm