Zinc futures rise 0.4% on spot demand

Zinc prices rose by 0.4 percent to Rs 228.45 per kg in futures trade on April 8 as speculators created positions, triggered by a firm trend in the domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for April was trading higher by 90 paise, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 228.45 per kg with a business turnover of 8,059 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants due to pick-up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market mainly led to the rise in zinc prices.