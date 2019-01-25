Zinc futures marginally up on global cues

Zinc prices were marginally higher by 0.16 per cent to Rs 188.95 per kg in futures trade Friday after participants enlarged their bets amid increased demand at domestic spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in February rose by 30 paise, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 188.95 per kg in a business turnover of 68 lots.

Also, the metal to be delivered in January gained 20 paise, or 0.11 per cent, to trade at Rs 188.10 per kg in a business turnover of 381 lots.

Market analysts said a firming trend in base metals at the London Metal Exchange (LME) and pick up in domestic demand led to the rise in zinc prices at futures trade here.