Zinc futures marginally up at Rs 208 per kg, experts expect further upside

Zinc prices trade firm at Rs 207.90 per kg on November 6 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. The base metal extends gains in the afternoon session tracking weak dollar and traded at day’s high.

Zinc prices are getting support from a decline in stock at SHFE approved warehouses and upbeat demand from China.

Sunand Subramaniam, Senior Research Associate at Choice Broking said, “Fundamentally for the month ahead, we expect Global and MCX Zinc futures to trade mixed with recovering economic data in the European Union and in the United States. This is expected to increase the demand in the international markets as mining work and refined metal production is expected to rise.”

In the futures market, zinc for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 207.95 and a low of Rs 205.25 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 180.80 and a high of Rs 207.95.

Zinc delivery for November contract gained Rs 1.80, or 0.87 percent, to Rs 207.90 per kg at 16:44 hours with a business turnover of 3,861 lots. The same for December contract jumped Rs 2.15, or 1.06 percent, to Rs 205.75 per kg with a turnover of 168 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 562.02 crore and Rs 3.58 crore, respectively.

Subramaniam said MCX November Zinc has taken the support of its “Horizontal Support Line” which suggests control in the hands of the bulls. Price has also sustained above “Ichimoku Cloud” which confirms strength in the counter. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has sustained above 50 confirming positive momentum.

He suggests initiating a long position in MCX November Zinc future at CMP Rs 205.85 or fall in price till Rs 204 level as a buying opportunity for the upside of Rs 214-220 levels with a stop loss below Rs 198.

At 1124 (GMT), the base metal was up 0.80 percent at $2,626.25 per tonne in London trading.