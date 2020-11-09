Zinc futures hit new 52-week high of Rs 211.45 on MCX

Zinc prices trade firm at Rs 211.10 per kg on November 9, after hitting a fresh 52-week high of Rs 211.45 as participants increased their long position as seen by the open interest. The base metal had slipped 1.86 percent last week on the MCX.

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said, “Base metals prices traded strongly on Monday on the demand growth prospects on corona package hopes with the win of Joe Biden as US President. The strong equity indices and a weaker dollar supported base metals to trade higher for the day. Nickel and Zinc prices lead the gains in base metals in the morning trade followed by copper.”

The US dollar trades marginally higher at 92.30 or up 0.08 percent in the afternoon session. The dollar index hit a 10-week low as investors heralded Joe Biden’s election as US President by buying trade-exposed currencies on hopes that a calmer White House could boost world commerce.

In the futures market, zinc for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 211.45 and a low of Rs 209 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 180.80 and a high of Rs 211.45.

Zinc delivery for November contract gained Rs 2.75, or 1.32 percent, to Rs 211 per kg at 14:57 hours with a business turnover of 3,696 lots. The same for December contract jumped Rs 3.10, or 1.51 percent, to Rs 208.85 per kg with a turnover of 187 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 280.20 crore and Rs 3.85 crore, respectively.

MCX Zinc has important resistance at Rs 218 for the short term, said Patel.

Zinc prices broke the multiple resistance zone of Rs 206 level in the last session and made a new 52 week high of Rs 211.45 level. Overall, the trend is looking bullish for prices as it is trading above 9 and 20 days EMA on the hourly chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also above 60 levels indicating higher momentum, said Axis Securities.

The brokerage firm said any correction down till Rs 207 can be used as a buying opportunity.

At 0933 (GMT), the base metal was up 1.03 percent at $2,665.25 per tonne in London trading.