Zinc futures gain on spot demand

Zinc prices on Monday rose 35 paise to Rs 163.10 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 35 paise, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 163.10 per kg with a business turnover of 2,117 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.