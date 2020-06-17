Zinc futures gain on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 5 paise, or 0.03 percent, at Rs 159.20 per kg with a business turnover of 2,547 lots.
PTI
Zinc prices on Wednesday rose 0.03 percent to Rs 159.20 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 5 paise, or 0.03 percent, at Rs 159.20 per kg with a business turnover of 2,547 lots.Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.
First Published on Jun 17, 2020 02:45 pm