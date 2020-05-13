Zinc futures gain on spot demand

Zinc prices on Wednesday rose 0.03 per cent to Rs 153.15 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by 5 paise, or 0.03 per cent, at Rs 153.15 per kg with a business turnover of 11,599 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher.