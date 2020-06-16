Zinc futures gain on spot demand

Zinc prices on Tuesday rose Rs 1.05 to Rs 160.35 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 1.05, or 0.66 per cent, at Rs 160.35 per kg with a business turnover of 2,274 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.