you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc futures gain on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 20 paise, or 0.12 percent, at Rs 160.80 per kg with a business turnover of 2,527 lots.

PTI

Zinc prices on Friday rose 0.12 percent to Rs 160.80 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Zinc

