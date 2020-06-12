Zinc futures gain on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 20 paise, or 0.12 percent, at Rs 160.80 per kg with a business turnover of 2,527 lots.
PTI
Zinc prices on Friday rose 0.12 percent to Rs 160.80 per kg in futures trade, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 20 paise, or 0.12 percent, at Rs 160.80 per kg with a business turnover of 2,527 lots.Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 02:55 pm