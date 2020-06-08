App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc futures gain on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 30 paise, or 0.18 per cent, at Rs 164.60 per kg with a business turnover of 2,568 lots.

Zinc prices on Monday rose 0.18 per cent to Rs 164.60 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Zinc

