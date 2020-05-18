App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc futures gain on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 1.15, or 0.75 per cent, at Rs 155.05 per kg with a business turnover of 11,405 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Zinc prices on Monday rose 0.75 per cent to Rs 155.05 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 1.15, or 0.75 per cent, at Rs 155.05 per kg with a business turnover of 11,405 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

First Published on May 18, 2020 03:50 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #Zinc

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.