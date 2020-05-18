Zinc futures gain on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by Rs 1.15, or 0.75 per cent, at Rs 155.05 per kg with a business turnover of 11,405 lots.
Zinc prices on Monday rose 0.75 per cent to Rs 155.05 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.
First Published on May 18, 2020 03:50 pm