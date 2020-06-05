App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc futures gain on demand uptick

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 70 paise, or 0.43 per cent, at Rs 162.15 per kg with a business turnover of 2,506 lots.

PTI

Zinc prices on Friday rose 0.43 per cent to Rs 162.15 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand.



Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Zinc

