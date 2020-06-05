Zinc futures gain on demand uptick

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 70 paise, or 0.43 per cent, at Rs 162.15 per kg with a business turnover of 2,506 lots.
PTI
Zinc prices on Friday rose 0.43 per cent to Rs 162.15 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of pick-up in demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for June delivery traded higher by 70 paise, or 0.43 per cent, at Rs 162.15 per kg with a business turnover of 2,506 lots.
Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.
For All Commodities Related News - Click Here
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 5, 2020 03:38 pm