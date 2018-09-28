App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zinc futures gain 1.03% on positive global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in September rose by Rs 1.90, or 1.03 percent to Rs 186.10 per kg in business turnover of 671 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Zinc prices went up by 1.03 percent to Rs 186.10 per kg in futures trading Friday as speculators created fresh positions following positive lead from the spot market on upbeat demand.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in October was higher by Rs 1.65, or 0.89 percent to Rs 186.20 per kg in 562 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants on back of strong demand in the physical market, mainly supported the upside in zinc prices at futures trade here.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Market news #Zinc

