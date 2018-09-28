Zinc futures gain 1.03% on positive global cues

Zinc prices went up by 1.03 percent to Rs 186.10 per kg in futures trading Friday as speculators created fresh positions following positive lead from the spot market on upbeat demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in September rose by Rs 1.90, or 1.03 percent to Rs 186.10 per kg in business turnover of 671 lots.

Likewise, the metal for delivery in October was higher by Rs 1.65, or 0.89 percent to Rs 186.20 per kg in 562 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants on back of strong demand in the physical market, mainly supported the upside in zinc prices at futures trade here.