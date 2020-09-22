Zinc futures firm at around Rs 195 per kg in evening trade

Zinc prices edged higher to Rs 194.75 per kg on September 22. The open interest suggested an increase in long positions. Base metals traded sideways to higher tracking rebound in European equities but a firm dollar index limited the upside.

Zinc prices are getting support from lower stock at SHFE warehouses and upbeat demand from China.

In the futures market, zinc for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 195.45 and a low of Rs 192.35 per kg on the MCX. So far in the current series, the base metal has touched a low of Rs 181.25 and a high of Rs 199.90.

Zinc delivery for September contract gained Rs 2.10, or 1.09 percent, to Rs 194.75 per kg at 17:52 hours with a business turnover of 2,356 lots. The same for October contract rose Rs 2.15, or 1.13 percent, to Rs 192.80 per kg with a turnover of 1,626 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 688.32 crore and Rs 81.55 crore, respectively.

MCX Zinc is trading under a descending triangle pattern, price is expected to trade negatively. Any break down below Rs 193 would drag price lower towards Rs 191.50-190 levels in intraday, according to Axis Securities.

Zinc price has been trading below 60 EMA which is a negative sign for prices.

At 1226 (GMT), the base metal was up 0.95 percent at $2,496.62 per tonne in London trading.